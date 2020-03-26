Sovereign Wealth Funds
Norwegian Oil Fund prepares for £13bn pivot from fossil fuels to renewables
Around $7.5bn set to be divested from 150 oil and gas firms, with a further $7.5bn drawn out of coal companies following crucial parliamentary vote
World first: Ireland to divest from fossil fuels
Ireland set to become first country in the world to fully divest from fossil fuels after Divestment Bill wins final approval from Irish legislature
Sovereign wealth funds gather in Paris to launch climate plan
At a summit today hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg, sovereign wealth funds are set to embrace climate finance plans
One Planet: Sovereign Wealth Funds, climate change, and the ability to move markets
Ben Caldecott of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme explains why President Macron's new Sovereign Wealth Fund announcement is such an important development for global climate action