Sovereign green bonds

Rishi Sunak ramps up plans for UK's first green gilt and retail green savings bond

Policy

Treasury confirms proceeds from green bonds will go towards renewable energy, climate adaptation, energy efficiency, nature restoration and zero emission transport projects

clock 01 July 2021 • 2 min read
