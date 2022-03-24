Source Energie

Plans unveiled for Welsh floating wind and green hydrogen project

Plans unveiled for Welsh floating wind and green hydrogen project

ERM Dolphyn and Source Energie reveal plans to develop site with potential to deliver 2GW of clean energy capacity

clock 24 March 2022 • 2 min read
