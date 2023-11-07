Solvency UK

Study: UK faces 'mammoth' £615bn green infrastructure investment gap

New analysis from the Association of British Insurers warns UK faces £615bn funding challenge to meet requirements for energy, transport, and housing infrastructure through to 2030 - having secured a little over half the £1.3tr needed

clock 07 November 2023 • 3 min read
