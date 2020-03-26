soft drinks
Coca-Cola European Partners ditches plastic shrink-wrap
Plastic shrink-wrap to hold multipack cans together is to be be replaced with sustainably sourced cardboard
Suntory targets '100 per cent sustainable' plastic packaging across Europe by 2030
Firm behind brands such as Lucozade and Orangina aims to eradicate virgin plastic from its products by 2030, shifting instead to recycled or plant-based alternatives
Thirsty runners to bag edible seaweed pouches at London Marathon
Lucozade will distribute 30,000 edible Ooho seaweed capsules to thirsty runners at this month's London Marathon