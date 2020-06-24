smart city
Transportation's incredible shrinking infrastructure
And what Lyft's acquisition of Motivate means for the urban dockless bikes movement
What we talk about when we talk about green cities
Emma Howard Boyd's speech to the Manchester Green Summit - in full
Plastic free and carbon neutral: Manchester maps out bold green vision
Manchester Green Summit delivers a raft of new sustainability commitments, as Mayor Andy Burnham underlines commitment to decarbonisation
Could 5G roll-out unlock the smart city?
New report from O2 argues next wave of mobile networks could deliver enormous environmental, efficiency, and cost savings
How smart lampposts 'could save EU €2.1bn a year'
Analysis by Sharing Cities programme estimates huge cost savings and green benefits from switching to smart lampposts
Ford: We are at a green 'pivot point'
Could the company that drove cars into the mass market do the same for electric vehicles and the emerging 'mobility operating system'
Is the European city stifling greener ecommerce?
Mark Bellamy of B2C Europe argues policymakers and businesses need to come together to curb the environmental impact of eCommerce deliveries
Ford debuts solar-powered smart benches
Auto giant teams up with start-up Strawberry Energy to back the deployment of 20 new smart benches across London
Planning a 'revolution': Could overhauling transport planning unlock smart city vision?
Major new PwC report argues current cost-benefit analyses are underplaying the wider impacts associated with poorly planned transport infrastructure