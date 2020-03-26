Smart Business Summit
Ford and Whirlpool join forces to create super efficient smart home
Companies claims emerging smart technologies could save power equivalent to that used by 32 million homes
In the Green Room with Carbon Trust's Tom Delay
Carbon Trust chief executive reveals his admiration for Bob Geldof and love of tea-making gadgets
The award-winning BusinessGreen
We're delighted to announce BusinessGreen was named Business Editorial Team of the Year at the AOP awards last night
Don't work greener, work smarter - with the BusinessGreen Smart Business Summit
Most businesses do dumb things, but they are getting smarter all the time