small businesses
Cambridge Institute launches green business start-up accelerator
University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership wants to kickstart the growth of green SMEs
Growing greener: How to use values to spark small business action on the environment
Sam Hampton from the University of Oxford is researching how to get smaller companies to cut their carbon
UK green business hub earmarked for Hertfordshire
'Hertfordshire Innovation Quarter' hopes to lure environmental technology, agri-tech, and modern construction companies to new low-carbon 'Enterprise Zone'
Government draws up plan to boost smart meter business rollout
With 2020 deadline looming, government unveils new proposals to promote benefits of smart meters to small businesses