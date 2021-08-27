Skift Business Climate Leaders

'Time to step up': Top business leaders demand more 'aggressive' action to create 'fossil-free zones'

Policy

'Time to step up': Top business leaders demand more 'aggressive' action to create 'fossil-free zones'

Paul Polman, Agder Energi CEO Steffen Syvertsen, and Skift Business Climate Leaders CEO Bjørn K Haugland warn billions of lives stand to be affected by the escalating climate crisis

clock 27 August 2021 • 3 min read
