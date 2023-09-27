Simon McWhirter

'Yet another blow to sustainable development': Government reportedly set to delay Biodiversity Net Gain at 'eleventh hour'

Legislation

'Yet another blow to sustainable development': Government reportedly set to delay Biodiversity Net Gain at 'eleventh hour'

New environmental laws forcing developers to improve countryside and wildlife habitats will no longer come into force in November, reports claim

clock 27 September 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

'A List' cities: CDP ranks cities for transparency and climate performance

14 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Has the fossil fuel industry 'captured' the UK's CCS programme?

16 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

NatWest teams up with Airbnb to boost hosts' energy efficiency

16 November 2023 • 3 min read