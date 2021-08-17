ADVERTISEMENT

sigwatch

'More emissions than Exxon': Is meat the next target for divestment?

Investment

'More emissions than Exxon': Is meat the next target for divestment?

The finance sector is increasingly reluctant to finance fossil fuel expansion, and ‘Big Ag’ could be next in the divestment campaign firing line, argues Charlotte Moore from SIGWATCH

clock 17 August 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

UK businesses advised to switch IT services to public cloud to curb CO2

17 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

Reports: Government eyeing £400m boiler scrappage scheme

16 August 2021 • 3 min read
03

Government touts 'hydrogen revolution' for greener heating, industry and transport

17 August 2021 • 7 min read
04

'More emissions than Exxon': Is meat the next target for divestment?

17 August 2021 • 4 min read
05

Blue Planet Fund hands out first £16.2m to global marine protection efforts

13 August 2021 • 3 min read