shore power

Port of Leith switches on new shore power connection to cut moored ships' CO2

Infrastructure

Port of Leith switches on new shore power connection to cut moored ships' CO2

Edinburgh port is now able to offers vessels low carbon electricity from the mainland as alternative to on-ship fossil fuel generators

clock 05 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read