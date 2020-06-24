SEAT
SEAT joins EV race with launch of its first electric model
Spanish car brand debuts Mii Electric, which it claims will be one of the most affordable EVs on the market
SEAT revs up plans for six new electric and plug-in hybrid models
Company confirms it is to develop a new electric vehicle platform for the VW Group in Spain
SEAT and IBM develop phone app to encourage greener city travel
VW-owned car brand teams up with IT giant IBM to develop phone app aimed at helping users make greener urban travel choices
SEAT teams up with gas firm Snam for CNG and biomethane fuel push
Two companies ink partnership deal to enhance green gas fuel infrastructure in Italy, France, Austria, and beyond
Solar factory: SEAT cuts environmental impact by more than a third
Auto firm hails emissions savings from one of Europe's largest solar arrays