SDG11
Why green buildings make for better investments
Investing in greener buildings and offices delivers significant financial, environmental and wellbeing returns, argues BNP Paribas Real Estate UK CEO Andy Martin
SDG 11: Why private investment must step up to deliver green, resilient cities
More leadership from the private sector is needed to spur action towards delivering sustainable cities by 2030, argues GlobeScan's Stacy Rowland
SDG11: How granular data is helping to tackle the air pollution crisis
US air sensor pioneer is working with governments, businesses, and communities around the world to ensure action to tackle air pollution - and deliver on SDG11 - is properly targeted
SDG11: Sustainable cities and communities
All our coverage of SDG11 and the goal to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable
Do businesses hold the key for sustainable cities? Three top tips for delivering on SDG11
Few of the Sustainable Development Goals are more challenging than SDG11's pursuit of truly sustainable cities, but businesses have a key role to play in driving progress
SDG11: How to green the urban jungle
The goal for safe, resilient and sustainable cities is not a one size fits all recipe
Air-cleaning advertising boards pop up at Marylebone Station
Technology designed by atmospheric chemists fitted at station to highlight UN Sustainable Development Goals on cities and communities
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDG: SDG11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities
BusinessGreen explores how businesses can help deliver on the pledge to 'make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable'