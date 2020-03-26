Scottish Southern Energy
Ecotricity cuts gas bills by seven per cent
Green energy supplier surpasses "Big Six" with largest price cut so far
SSE's half-year profits soar thanks to wind and rain
Utility saw renewables output increase by 1.1TWh in first half of the year
Longannet coal plant set to close after Peterhead wins power contract
SSE says voltage support contract will allow Peterhead to progress with carbon capture and storage project
SSE offloads stake in Beatrice offshore wind farm
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to own 25 per cent of giant Round 3 project in Moray Firth
Updated: SSE powers forward with £200m Scottish subsea cable
New link between Argyll and North Ayrshire will be able to transport 150MW of renewable energy
Updated: Giant Galloper wind farm clears planning hurdle
Greater Gabbard set to double in size as government green lights 504MW extension project
Reports: Smart heat technology can help balance a greener grid
SSE and Dimplex claim their new storage system could create 54GW of extra capacity in the EU, as Ecofys claims humble water heaters could balance the grid
SSE powers through 2GW renewables record
Utility says its renewable energy powered three million homes from 28 December to 4 January
SSE flicks switch on zero carbon home energy storage trial
New project aims to show how batteries storing renewable energy offers cheaper alternative to building new energy transmission infrastructure
Scotland launches multi-million pound fund to boost green investments
SSE and Scottish government announce plans for £20m offshore wind demonstration site, as government launched new £103m fund
Milton Keynes hops onto wirelessly charged electric bus route
Mitsui and Arup lead project to test zero emission battery-powered buses
Will Cumbria council block plans to store UK nuclear waste?
Reports cast doubt over government's new nuclear plans as chief executive of SSE issues warning over future subsidies
Updated: Top 10 UK onshore wind farms
As wind output reaches a new high this month, BusinessGreen runs down the biggest onshore wind farms in Britain
SSE plugs six Amperas into fleet
Utility claims to be the first to include electric vehicles in its company car fleet
UK buoys up booming offshore wind market
European industry group reveals 136 wind turbines connected to grid in first six months of the year, 114 of which were in UK waters
Shell and SSE bag first offshore carbon storage licence
Crown Estate agreement to keep CO2 from Peterhead power station in Goldeneye gas field expected to be first of several
UK energy policy "not up to the job", warn businesses
New report reveals wide-ranging concerns over the likely impact of the government's electricity market reforms
Managing CCS liabilities should not slow project development
Investors should not be put off by technology risks, says first ever report on sector's key liabilities
SSE's green energy supply booms in 2011
Utility sees two per cent profit rise buoyed by wind and hydro boom
SSE forms joint venture to develop £300m waste-to-energy plant
Utility teams up with Wheelabrator Technologies to develop 68MW plant at Ferrybridge, Yorkshire
RWE and E.ON dump "uneconomic" UK nuclear plans
Government urged to abandon nuclear power in favour of renewables after Horizon joint venture shelves 6GW of new reactors
Wind energy companies fear government's commitment is cooling
Wind power firms express concern over future policy and reveal how investment in the UK's energy infrastructure is on hold
Power firms step up calls for more ambitious EU decarbonisation targets
Dong Energy, SSE, and EDP among others urging EU to set binding 2030 carbon target
SSE sells nuclear stake for initial £5.75m
Utility's share of NuGen joint venture to build 3.6GW plant in Cumbria bought by partners GDF Suez and Iberdrola