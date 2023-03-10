Scottish Affairs Committee

Lack of support for carbon capture in Scotland hurting net zero drive, MPs warn

CCS

Lack of support for carbon capture in Scotland hurting net zero drive, MPs warn

Scottish Affairs Committee slam Holyrood and Westminster's lack of coordination on industrial decarbonisation plans

clock 10 March 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

'A List' cities: CDP ranks cities for transparency and climate performance

14 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Has the fossil fuel industry 'captured' the UK's CCS programme?

16 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

'Right to plug': Businesses call on government to rapidly expand EV charging network

16 November 2023 • 6 min read