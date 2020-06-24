Scopes Trial
Chu revels in Chamber climate change row
Energy secretary praises firms that have quit US Chamber of Commerce in protest at its opposition to climate legislation
California utility quits US Chamber of Commerce over climate-sceptic stance
Pacific Gas and Electric tears up its membership after recent Chamber of Commerce moves to put climate science "on trial"
Duke leaves coal group over anti-climate bill stance
US energy giant quits coal lobby group embroiled in anti-Waxman-markey bill forged letters scandal
US Chamber of Commerce seeks "Scopes trial" on climate change
Business group calls for public hearing on evidence for man-made climate change as it seeks to undermine proposed carbon legislation