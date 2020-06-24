S
S&P Global swoops for RobecoSAM's ESG ratings business
Acquisition is latest move from credit ratings giant as it seeks to accelerate and scale up its environmental social governance expertise
Green bonds market 'could hit record $180bn globally in 2019'
Labelled green bond market could grow by eight per cent this year, despite slowing overall global issuance, S&P Global Ratings estimates
How SDG business strategies are already generating $233bn in revenue
Trucost analysis of 13 corporates suggests alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals is already generating returns and helping identify risks
Climate-related water risk threatens firms, leading ratings agency warns
S&P Global Ratings warns water-related risks are rising, leaving water-intensive firms exposed
S&P: More private capital needed to finance UN Sustainable Development Goals
Ratings agency says greater role needed for development banks in de-risking projects and mobilising private investment for meeting the SDGs
Global green bonds market expected to surge to $200bn in 2018
Ratings agency S&P estimates issuance of green bonds could pass the $200bn mark for the year, up from around $155bn in 2017
Is the finance sector really equipped to assess climate risks and opportunities?
After the 2008 financial crisis, BP oil spill and VW emissions scandal, are asset managers and analysts finally starting to think about longer-term risks?