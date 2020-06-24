RTFO
Preparing for take-off? Aviation biofuel project wins £5m boost
Waste-to-jet fuel project backed by Department for Transport, Shell, and British Airways
Vivergo's bioethanol plant reopens after four-month shut down
Biofuels plant closed in November after policy uncertainty and low ethanol prices created 'unfavourable trading conditions'
What the RTFO happens next?
The Clean Growth Plan and Air Quality Plan may command headlines, but as Clare Wenner argues clarity is also needed on the future of the UK's Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation