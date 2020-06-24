Round 3 projects
Crown Estate upbeat on UK offshore wind prospects, despite scaling back of giant Dogger Bank project
Days after securing planning approval for part of Dogger Bank zone, Forewind hands back rights to develop additional phase of world's largest offshore wind farm
Floating laser trial confirms offshore wind cost reductions
Two-year trial at Gwynt y Môr wind farm suggests LIDAR technology may be cheaper and more accurate than alternatives
Culture Secretary joins battle against Navitus Bay offshore wind farm
Savid Javid writes to planning inspectorate warning that project could undermine UNESCO World Heritage status of Jurassic Coast
Could floating lasers hold the key to offshore wind cost savings?
Offshore Wind Acclerator begins trials of technology that could cut development costs significantly
Navitus Bay offshore wind farm proposal accepted
Planning Inspectorate has three months to decide whether to approve plans for £3bn wind farm off the Isle of Wight
Siemens hails "pragmatic and realistic" carbon price floor freeze
Siemens hints that carbon price freeze decision did help boost case for Hull turbine factory
A boost to help secure long-term offshore wind investment
Benj Sykes of DONG Energy says in confirming strike prices last week the government has at last taken a concrete step in the direction
Is the UK's offshore wind dream sinking fast?
Industry warns proposed government support levels could "kill industry dead"
How a speedy ship could cut the cost of offshore wind power
Umoe Mandal secures first order for vessel designed to increase access to offshore wind turbines in poor weather
Offshore wind plan needs 'clearer ambition', developers warn
Companies insist stronger support for next wave of projects will secure future cost savings
Vestas and Mitsubishi join forces to boost offshore wind power
New €300m joint venture aims to deliver 8MW wind turbine and support V112 platform rollout
Giant Hornsea offshore wind project moves forward
Planning Inspectorate formally accepts 1.2GW proposal for examination with decisions expected by end of next year
Giant East Anglia offshore wind farm installs high-tech weathervane
Offshore wind developers continue to award UK contracts as RES Offshore bags deal for West of Duddon Sands wind farm
Energy companies go back to college to cut offshore wind costs
Industry teams up with leading universities to reduce steel used in turbine foundations, potentially cutting costs by 40 per cent
The UK's biggest offshore wind farms
As the Prime Minister cuts the ribbon on London Array, BusinessGreen runs down the largest wind farms generating power off the British coastline
Offshore wind Round 4 could open up market for floating turbines
EXCLUSIVE: DNV KEMA on the verge of launching major new standard for developers of floating offshore wind foundations
Narec and Samsung to flick switch on 'world's largest' offshore wind test rig
Samsung Heavy Industries 7MW machine will help to commission Narec test rig, before being put through its paces
DONG fires up 6MW wind turbines in bid to drive down offshore wind costs
Two giant Siemens turbiens installed at Gunfleet Sands wind farm as part of three year demonstration project
World's largest offshore wind farm slots in final turbine
630MW London Array due for completion next spring as National Rail agrees to let offshore energy cables cross its tracks
Isle of Wight offshore wind farm chopped back
Navitus Bay wind farm cut down to protect the view, as Vestas and Dong Energy boost partnership for 8MW wind turbine
RWE delays Atlantic Array offshore wind farm
Plans for Round 3 project in Bristol Channel will be submitted six months later than planned
New Norstec group aims to give North Sea wind lift-off
Manufacturers, developers, suppliers, and other industry bodies meet to promote and capitalise on "extraordinary" offshore wind opportunity
Offshore Group Newcastle gets green light for wind turbine factory
Oil and gas company plans to make 150 jacket foundations a year for Round 3 offshore wind farms
Mainstream inks €60m financing deal for new wave of renewables projects
Wind and solar power developer signs corporate facility with Macquarie Group to help fund expansion plans