Rory Stewart
'Opportunity to reflect': Rory Stewart unveils UK review of SDG progress
Wide-ranging report comes amid concerns the UK is not doing enough to progress the global Sustainable Development Goals
Rory Stewart: 'We are facing a climate cataclysm'
International Development Secretary responds to calls for UK to overhaul aid spending strategy with pledge to deliver 'wholesale change'
Climate action must form the heart of UK aid policy, MPs demand
UK must make climate change the cornerstone of international development policy or risk undermining wider aid spending, International Development Committee warns
Speculation mounts over prospects for 'Green Brexit' deal
Government and opposition to meet today in renewed push to broker cross-party Brexit agreement, but major barriers remain