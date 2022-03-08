Robin Clark

Just Eat cooks up 'waste less' chip portion in bid to cut takeaway food waste

Waste

Just Eat cooks up 'waste less' chip portion in bid to cut takeaway food waste

  Just Eat to trial smaller portion size as chips named most likely takeaway food to be thrown away

clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read