Dove cleans up its packaging with 100 per cent recycled plastic pledge
Beauty brand owned by Unilever promises 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles and new packaging for its iconic soap bar
Football fans back calls to give single-use plastic a red card
Green groups call on top football clubs to switch to re-usable cups and phase out single use plastics
We know throwaway culture is bad - so why is the market for bottled water growing?
We can't just replace plastic water bottles with other single-use packaging materials, argues Green Alliance's Libby Peake
Waitrose to expand 'Unpacked' pilot after 'overwhelmingly positive' response from Oxford shoppers
Refillables concept will be tested in stores in Cheltenham, Abingdon, and Wallingford this year
Cascade and Tide join Loop packaging re-use scheme
Two of America's best-known detergent brands will now be available to US customers in reusable packaging
Evian unveils at-home mineral water dispenser to cut plastic waste
The Evian (Re)new system features a five-litre water 'bubble' of recycled plastic so customers can refill water bottles at home