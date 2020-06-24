Resource and Waste Strategy
Not so fast fashion
The government's failure to act on fashion waste is damning evidence Ministers do not yet comprehend the environmental crisis, but businesses need to be aware reforms will come eventually
Government urged to go 'all-in' and ensure nearly 100 per cent of aluminium is recycled
New Green Alliance report argues embracing some of the more ambitious measures included in the government's proposed Resource and Waste Strategy could save the UK £50m a year
From DRS to quality fears: Where are the main discussion points in Defra's new Waste Strategy consultations?
Hubbub's Trewin Restorick takes the microscope to the government's proposed Resource and Waste Strategy and finds a host of key issues are yet to be resolved
Taxes, responsibility, standards, and deposits: Government unveils sweeping new waste and recycling plans
As fresh statistics confirm UK remains well short of recycling targets, latest flurry of consultations aims to flesh out plans to overhaul UK waste and recycling regime
Retailers to pay up to £1bn for recycling under waste strategy
Exclusive: ministers seeking to make firms pay more towards recycling their own waste
Why England needs universal food waste collections
ADBA's Charlotte Morton explains why it's essential the government commits to universal food waste collections in Defra's upcoming Resource and Waste Strategy