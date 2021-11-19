Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance

The Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance is now the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance

Energy

Leading US clean energy procurement group announces rebrand in support of new goal to deliver 90 per cent carbon-free electrical system in the US by 2030

clock 19 November 2021 • 4 min read
