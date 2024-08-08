Refill

Ocado becomes 'first major supermarket' to pilot online reusable packaging scheme

Recycling

Ocado becomes 'first major supermarket' to pilot online reusable packaging scheme

Ocado Retail and UK Refill Coalition launch phased refill scheme for rice, pasta, detergent, and fabric conditioner bought online

clock 08 August 2024 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Are Sustainable Aviation Fuels really 'sustainable'? The ASA has its say

07 August 2024 • 7 min read
02

Qatar Investment Authority to invest $180m in critical minerals specialist TechMet

07 August 2024 • 1 min read
03

Heat Scheme: Schroders, Havas, and NHS join heat pump workplace benefit scheme

07 August 2024 • 3 min read
04

Guinness World Records: Webfleet hails record-breaking EV journey of 569 miles on a single charge

07 August 2024 • 3 min read
05

'Cruisezilla': Cruise ship emissions 'spiralling out of control' as ships double in size since in 2000

08 August 2024 • 3 min read