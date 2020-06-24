red tape
Unchecked: The scandal at the heart of the UK's 'world class' environmental regulatory regime
The Prime Minister is right to say the UK has some of the most ambitious environmental legislation in the world, but as a new report reveals many of those rules are going unenforced
Environmental regulations proving sticking point in cross-party Brexit talks, Labour claims
Jeremy Corbyn reportedly blames Conservative deregulatory agenda for lack of progress in cross-party Brexit talks
The curious case of the apologetic deregulators
When even the government is admitting its deregulation target is silly, it's probably time to can it, argues David Powell
Environmental regulation at risk from government red-tape removal drive
EXCLUSIVE: Deregulation target is inconsistent with government policy to tackle climate change and protect the environment, critics say
Environmental deregulation - here's the latest: you'll like it (not a lot)
David Powell argues that just like the late, great Paul Daniels the government is using distraction techniques to divert attention from the trick that is being pulled
It's not 'red tape': Regulation drives better, greener business, study finds
Well-design environmental regulations can boost business investment in innovation and skills, improve products and infrastructure, and increase competitiveness, analysis suggests
More than red tape: Environmental regulations can drive growth
Often portrayed as a barrier to growth, well-designed environmental regulations can in fact result in a range of positive economic outcomes, argues The Aldersgate Group's Nick Molho