Recharging Network
'EV Centre of Excellence': Centrica inks VW dealer EV partnership
Energy giant continues EV push with new alliance with Citygate
'Charge Park': Centrica and NCP to trial new service for commercial EV fleets
Companies set to open dedicated 'charge park' for commercial EV fleets and zero emission taxis
VW unveils hotly anticipated ID.3 electric car
The EV market is about to get even more competitive following VW's unveiling of what it hopes will become the 'people's EV'
Shell cuts ribbon on first 150kW forecourt charger
New ultra-fast charger at Battersea petrol station promises to deliver up to 80 per cent charge in around 10 minutes
ENGIE acquires ChargePoint Services in bid to speed up EV ambitions
French utility snaps up charge point provider for undisclosed sum as it beefs up plans to become a 'leader in green mobility'
Sadiq Khan: London needs an 'electric revolution'
As energy giants rush to invest in charging networks, London Mayor sets out plan for flagship charging hubs across the capital as part of EV Infrastructure Delivery Plan
Park up and plug in: Plans unveiled for 100 'electric forecourts' across UK
EV drivers will be able to charge up on renewable power at a UK-wide network of wired-up recharging stations
REA urges industry to make EV charging networks more user-friendly
Industry must make interoperability and the seamless use of different EV charging networks a top priority, trade body argues
Off-grid EV charging? AFC Energy unveils mobile hydrogen fuel cell system
AFC Energy unveils off-grid EV charging system which it claims is first in the world powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology
Survey: EV drivers rarely use public recharging points
Drivers tend to charge at home or at work, suggesting lack of choice - not availability of recharging points - is main barrier to EV uptake
Centrica revs up business EV charging service with Driivz deal
Energy giant joins $12m funding round in deal that will see Driivz software functionality provided to Centrica customers
Recharge your batteries: AA and Chargemaster to install EV charge points in 4,000 hotels and B&Bs
Britain set to enjoy Bank Holiday breaks powered by EVs following new deal to install charge points in guest houses around the country
World first: Pop-up EV charger touches down in Oxford
Oxford will be the first city in the world to trial pop-up electric vehicle charging points as a potential solution to EV infrastructure rollouts
Mossy tires and designer charging ports: The green guide to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
All the latest green auto news from one of the world's biggest car shows, underway this week in Switzerland
Ovo Energy teams up with Kensington & Chelsea and Ubitricity to roll out EV-charging lamp posts
New agreement will see 50 extra electric vehicle chargers installed in lamp posts across the London borough
UK's first EV showroom opens for business
The Electric Vehicle Experience Centre in Milton Keynes will display electric cars from BMW i, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Renault and Volkswagen
Trans-Canada highway set for 3,000km EV fast-charging network
Energy storage providers Leclanché, eCAMION and SGEM team up on $13.6m project to install 34 charging stations along 7,800km East-West coast route
Peer-to-peer site Chargie aims to let EV owners rent out chargepoints
New sharing economy venture enables owners of electric vehicles to rent their chargers to other green motorists
POD Point CEO: Investors now understand electric vehicles are an 'inevitability'
Erik Fairbairn says investment market for electric vehicles has undergone a 'complete change' in the last 12 months
Nissan LEAF confirmed as UK's fastest growing small family car
Automaker says November sales were over double levels seen in the same month last year
Innogy launches EV business
German energy giant announces new plans to become 'leading solution provider' for EV charging infrastructure across Europe and US
Car giants team up to build ultra-fast EV charge network across Europe
BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen Group to jointly fund 'thousands' of charge points across Europe
POD Point to install EV chargers at Birmingham and Luton airports
Charge point supplier strikes deal with parking firm Airpark to help relieve anxiety about returning from holiday to a flat battery
Costain launches London vehicle-to-grid study
UK engineering firm will develop commercial business case for vehicle-to-grid infrastructure in London