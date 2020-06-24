RBS
'They know exactly how this ends': Top UK banks slammed for £25bn coal funding since 2015
Data from Greenpeace shows HSBC, Barclays, RBS, and Standard Chartered have collectively provided £25bn to companies with new coal plant plans since 2015
'Renewables are the solution': Sony, RBS, McKinsey, and WeWork join RE100
More major corporates commit to 100 per cent renewable electricity ahead of this week's Global Climate Action Summit
RBS pulls support for coal and Arctic oil
Banking giant tightens investment rules in bid to become low-carbon leader
Navigating the ESG maze: How can companies and investors improve environmental disclosure?
Interest in ESG, climate risk, and TCFD guidelines is growing, but many businesses and investors remain unsure over precisely how to coordinate on disclosing crucial environmental data
Are renewable assets the latest craze in institutional investment?
RBS expert suggests renewables are catching the attention of UK pensions and insurance markets - and these new investors are going head to head with big banks to secure the deals
Stockholm County Council to test European appetite for new green bond
Council will host a series of roadshows around Europe for potential investors in its first green bond issued in euros
RBS to pilot raft of green technologies at global headquarters
Bank will trial eight technologies aimed at reducing its resource usage and boosting local biodiversity
How an ex-RBS green procurement guru is seeking to broaden reach of Innovation Gateway model
Marcela Navarro reveals plans for new consultancy dedicated to accelerating the take-up of green procurement best practices
RBS clients offered energy makeover through new Mentor scheme
Utilitywise to provide new service as Tendril launches community solar offering to utilities
RBS green innovation programme could save bank £7.5m
Bank's Innovation Gateway initiative has opened the door for a raft of new clean technologies
Tamar secures 'industry first' £32m anaerobic digestion loan
Anaerobic digestion specialist says RBS loan is major boost to its expansion plans
NatWest and RBS boost renewable energy funding scheme
Banks to start considering future earnings from anaerobic digestion and hydro-electric plants when considering loans
RBS reveals plan to appoint Chief Sustainability Officer
Banking giant publishes latest Sustainability Review, confirming emissions from its operations fell by 6.2 per cent as company stepped up green lending efforts
NatWest and RBS take business energy audit service national
Expanded energy audit service aims to help businesses identify and deliver energy savings worth tens of thousands of pounds a year
RBS tops renewable energy investment league table
Bank confirms nearly £260m of green deals last year led to dominant position in both US and UK green investment rankings
Exclusive: Funding for lending boosts RBS' green loan offers
Banking giant to launch new energy efficiency loan service to run alongside successful renewables programme
RBS aims to bank £200m savings through green targets
Company unveils new three year plan to slash water and energy use, waste to landfill, and business travel
Top banks branded 'climate killers' for financing coal plants
Report by German green group calls on finance sector to 'quit coal'
RBS and Natwest create £50m green fund for farmers
Bank survey finds a third of agricultural businesses would like to deploy on-site renewable energy but lack finance to bring projects forward
Oil firms braced for anti-tar sand resolutions
Annual General Meetings expected to see shareholders vote on proposals designed to challenge controversial tar sand projects
High Court blocks legal action against "dirty" RBS investments
Green groups vow to seek an appeal after judge blocks request for Judicial Review
RBS and Treasury face court over carbon-intensive investments
Green groups launch legal challenge against Treasury's decision to wave through RBS investment in fossil fuel industries
Treasury faces legal action against "dirty and destructive" RBS investment
Treasury says it will "strongly resist" legal challenge
Government faces calls to clean up RBS' carbon record
Lib Dems urge government to use controlling stake in banks to force them to disclose the carbon impact of their investments