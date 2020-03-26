R
3M orders up greener Post-its, and a lot more besides
Global giant announces new sustainable product development strategy
Green catapults: BEIS steps up investment in cities and transport innovation
UK's Future Cities and Transport Systems R&D Catapults to merge as BEIS announces additional £215m in support of innovation research centres
Clean tech to the fore in £780m Catapult Centre funding pledge
Offshore wind, green aerospace innovations, and energy systems among the beneficiaries as Treasury announces fresh funding for UK high-tech hubs
BusinessGreen Technology Awards launches for 2018
Revamped awards to provide UK clean tech firms with a unique opportunity to raise their profile and showcase their cutting edge technologies
Reflecting sun's rays would cause crops to fail, scientists warn
Research shows geoengineering method intended to combat climate change would have adverse effect on agriculture
Green digging? £22m project launched to cut non-road vehicle CO2
Artemis Intelligent Power, Robbie Fluid Engineering and Danfoss to develop digital hydraulics technology backed by £11m government funding
Reports: AB Inbev invents low-carbon beer bubbles
World's largest brewer claims it can make fizzy beer without needing to boil water and hops
How reform of farming subsidies could shake up green business
From more secure supply chains to a surge in cleantech innovation, the government's plan to reform farming subsidies post-Brexit has implications beyond the farmers' field
A triple test for clean tech innovation
Claire Perry's speech to the yesterday's Rushlight Cleantech Conference - in full
Joint hackathon aims to blow fresh thinking into wind industry
InnoEnergy and WindEurope team up to host a hackathon to develop innovative solutions that could shape wind technology's future
Avoiding a UK 'own-goal' on the energy transition
Innogy's Kate Jack wants to see a clear decarbonisation plan from the government and more support for the green entrepreneurs who can make it happen