Queens Speech
Net Zero gets the royal treatment
This week brought positive mood music from the Johnson government on climate action
Queen's Speech: Government to make accelerating net zero plans a top priority
Government puts green policies at centre of its plans, setting out measures to boost offshore wind, drive green infrastructure development, and tackle plastic waste
Detail not delay: Six things green businesses want from the Environment Bill
The government is preparing to publish its long-awaited Environment Bill - and its contents will be crucial to post-Brexit green governance
Queen's Speech: Government promises to tackle plastics, air quality, and habitat damage in landmark Environment Bill
Long-awaited legislation expected to be published shortly, as government puts environment and climate change concerns centre stage in Queen's Speech
Queen's Speech: Green business hopes build for beefed up Environment Bill
The long-awaited Environment Bill is expected to set out details of UK's post-Brexit green regulatory regime - and sources expect a 'thundering big bill'
Queen's Speech sparks fresh doubts over Heathrow expansion
Reports suggest government recognises it will "struggle for numbers" if it forces parliamentary vote on controversial third runway
To be a 'leader in new industries', the UK needs a strong low carbon agenda
To deliver the vision laid out in the Queen's Speech, government must deliver ambitious policies on climate change and the environment and take a pragmatic approach to Brexit, argues Nick Molho
Queen's Speech: The green economy reacts
BusinessGreen rounds up the reaction to a Queen's Speech that promised progress on electric vehicles and Brexit
Queen's Speech: Paris optimism outweighed by Brexit blues
The assertion of support for the Paris Agreement was welcome, the paucity of the government's wider green programme was anything but
Queen's Speech: Government vows to support Paris Agreement and rev up electric car market
In a speech dominated by Brexit, the government pledged to deliver its promised industrial strategy and step up support for green vehicles