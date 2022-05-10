Public Order Bill

Queen's Speech: At a glance guide to the government's green legislation plans

Legislation

Queen's Speech: At a glance guide to the government's green legislation plans

Planned legislation covering energy, transport, and a clamp down on environmental protests was unveiled in today's Queen Speech

clock 10 May 2022 • 11 min read
