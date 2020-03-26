Protectionism
China hits back at US clean tech protectionism allegations
Ministry of Commerce dismisses charges as "groundless and irresponsible" – further fuelling fears of a trade war between the US and China
US steel union challenges China's clean tech protectionism
United Steelworkers to file trade complaint protesting against unfair Chinese renewable energy subsidies
Senators propose "buy American" amendment to green stimulus package
Democrat senators argue too much of the US stimulus package is being paid out to foreign clean tech firms
EU downplays prospect of carbon tariffs, pushes for end to levies on green goods
EU trade commissioner nominee warns carbon tariffs would provoke trade war
US pushes for low-carbon technology trade deal
Experts hopeful Copenhagen deal could contain commitment to lower trade barriers for key clean technologies, kick-starting stalled Doha negotiations
GE calls for clean tech free trade deal
GE steps up campaign against emerging protectionism with call for sector-specific free trade deal
Green protectionism hampers clean tech development, warns GE
GE boss argues that fostering local clean tech industries at expense of the free market will not help cut emissions in the long run
Clean tech and the new protectionism
From "Buy Domestic" policies to "soft loans", the global clean tech sector has found itself dangerously embroiled in the escalating row about protectionist measures. James Murray investigates
Escaping the clean tech lock down
BT's Dinah McLeod argues that using green stimulus packages as a cover for protectionist measures threatens to give the entire clean tech industry a bad name