producer responsibility
Colgate launches 'first ever' recyclable toothpaste tube
Colgate-Palmolive said it will share its tube technology with competitors in a bid to help make recyclable tubes an industry standard
Government rejects calls to make fast fashion retailers pay for textile clean up
MPs accuse government of being 'out of step' with the public after Whitehall rejects pleas for fashion industry crackdown
Throwaway fashion: Retailers should be forced to pay for textile clean-up, say MPs
Government should introduce producer responsibility charges for clothing to pay for collection and recycling systems, MPs conclude following major investigation
Government snubs latte levy in favour of voluntary commitments
In response to MPs' calls for 25p charge on disposable coffee cups government insists voluntary action from industry is best way to cut waste
Report: Plastics recycling rate exaggerated by packaging industry, say experts
New research suggests real recycling rate for plastics could be up to 10 per cent less than official figures claim