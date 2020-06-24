printing
HP inks $200m investment to tackle water pollution
HP's innovations in water-based inks have already had an impact on food packaging markets, tech giant says
HP vows to make printing operations fully 'forest positive'
IT and printing giant confirms it has reached its goal for ensuring all its paper is 'zero deforestation' two years ahead of schedule
HP vows to go 'zero deforestation' by 2020
IT giant also commits to using 40 per cent renewable energy by the end of the decade
Funding awards from 1851 to help green students deliver clean tech spin outs
Grant programme offers £80,000 in funding to projects focused on printed solar cells and longer lasting sodium ion batteries
Sustainable printing does not compromise quality
Manufacturers are innovating to meet increasing demand for greener products
How HP is closing the loop on cartridge recycling
It may come at a cost, but HP's decision to deliver ink cartridges containing recycled material means it is hedging against future resource price rises
EPEAT green IT standards extended to cover printers and copiers
Seven manufacturers already offering EPEAT certified imaging equipment as new standards aim to help customers select greener printers
Digging deeper - how green is green?
Riso UK says IT managers should choose avoid energy intensive heat fusing toner technology when choosing a printer
Overlooking new technology could be costing you more than just green credentials
Riso urges businesses to review their printing needs to ensure they are using the greenest and cheapest technologies
Ecofont software pokes holes in printing costs
Software firm debuts new enterprise edition of popular ink-saving application
WWF: Think before you don't print
New file format makes it impossible to print electronic documents