'Green Day': Could the government's leaky energy efficiency policy hamper UK heat pump hopes?

A number of positive interventions on clean heating in the government's revamped Net Zero Strategy were overshadowed by underpowered progress on energy efficiency

clock 04 April 2023 • 8 min read
'Green Day': Key announcements at a glance

A round up of all the main policy announcements, funding competitions, and consultations unveiled by the government today as part of its revamped Net Zero Strategy

clock 30 March 2023 • 18 min read
'Green Day': The green economy reacts

Are today's announcements 'a weak and feeble groundhog day of re-announcements' or an impressive strategy to 'extend our head-start in developing the industries of the future'?

clock 30 March 2023 • 34 min read
