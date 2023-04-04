A number of positive interventions on clean heating in the government's revamped Net Zero Strategy were overshadowed by underpowered progress on energy efficiency
A round up of all the main policy announcements, funding competitions, and consultations unveiled by the government today as part of its revamped Net Zero Strategy
Are today's announcements 'a weak and feeble groundhog day of re-announcements' or an impressive strategy to 'extend our head-start in developing the industries of the future'?