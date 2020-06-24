POWERful Women
Offshore wind needs a highly skilled and more diverse workforce
Everyone has a role to play in the green power revolution, argues RenewableUK's Celia Anderson
'Disappointingly slow': Women still not being promoted to senior levels in energy industry despite pledges
Despite industry pledges, statistics released today show gender composition of energy industry boardrooms has changed little in the last year
'Better business': Energy giants pledge to boost gender diversity
POWERful Women initiative finds women occupy just 13 per cent of board positions across the energy industry