Power markets

Affordability, security, and growth: Why McKinsey is advising the EU to triple the current pace of decarbonisation

Energy

Affordability, security, and growth: Why McKinsey is advising the EU to triple the current pace of decarbonisation

New report from consultancy giant McKinsey explores how European governments and businesses should work together to reap the significant economic benefits that will result from an 'orderly' energy transition

clock 08 August 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read