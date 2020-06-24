Point Carbon
Carbon market: Industry reveals sharp uptick in confidence in EU ETS following reforms
Annual Point Carbon survey suggests European Emissions Trading System driving more real emissions reductions
EU carbon market sees renewed optimism, Point Carbon claims
Survey shows increasing confidence in Emissions Trading System after law makers vote to start reforms in 2019
South Korea carbon trading unlikely to deliver climate target, say analysts
Point Carbon report predicts new market will have an oversupply of allowances when it launches next year
Carbon market continues faltering march into the mainstream
Survey of market stakeholders finds strong support for emissions trading system, but questions remain over its role in driving green growth
Beijing's smog-busting efforts conceal nationwide crisis
Attempts to rid the capital of the "airpocalypse" will have little effect on the rest of China, analysts warn
Report: Global carbon markets set to hit €64bn in 2014
Analysts predict a temporary restriction of allowances will trigger a surge in the value of CO2 in Europe next month
South Korea on course for 'world's highest' carbon price
Analysts say government under-estimating 2020 emissions could drive allowances to $93/tonne when cap and trade scheme launches in 2015
Global carbon market volume set to rise 14 per cent
Price volatility and credits coming onto the market driving high number of trades, but confidence in Clean Development Mechanism is ebbing away
MEPs reject backloading plan, carbon price drops below €3
Price of allowances hits second record low this week with little movement now expected before crucial committee vote next month
Investment in UN's carbon scheme to 'dry up' as prices plunge
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon predicts value of CERs will drop to €0.50 by the end of the decade as oversupply bites
Kyoto carbon credit glut is far larger than expected, warn analysts
Surplus of over 16 billion tonnes of CO2 in first two Kyoto periods puts carbon targets at risk
Corporates push voluntary carbon market to highest level since 2008
Rise in offsetting takes volumes purchased to $576bn and helps avoid downward price trend seen in EU markets
Companies rush to surrender industrial gas credits before ban
Credits derived from HFC and adipic acid projects made up 84 per cent of all CERs handed in last year
South Korea approves carbon trading from 2015
Cap-and-trade scheme will help country to meet pledge of cutting emissions 30 per cent by 2020
Analysts: US carbon trading "to reach $782m" in 2012
Western Climate Initiative market expected to overtake established Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, doubling volumes traded
Point Carbon issues 'very gloomy' forecast for EU carbon prices
Analyst predicts average EU allowance price in third phase of EU's Emissions Trading Scheme will be €12 per tonne
Business leaders issue 2˚C Challenge Communiqué
More than 175 corporations sign new statement demanding global emissions deal to limit temperature rise and build green economy
Research: EU emissions trading will cost airlines €1.1bn in 2012
Industry may fork out up to €10.4bn by 2020 under scheme to charge carriers per tonne of CO2 for flights in and out of Europe
Carbon markets surf price fluctuations to top €50bn
Volumes fall, but higher price of credits means market value rises five per cent in first half of 2011
Falling oil prices and Greek crisis a boon to carbon traders
Carbon allowance trading hits all-time high in June as analysts downgrade predicted average ETS Phase 3 price to €22 per tonne
Updated: Cabinet approves fourth carbon budget - the reaction
BusinessGreen runs down the reaction from industry and green groups from yesterday's annoucement
Businesses move quickly to discard banned carbon credits
Analysts say high use of UN offsets in EU emissions trading scheme suggests industrial gas credits are being ditched before 2013 cut off point
Analysts: German nuclear shutdown set to send emissions soaring
Three-month hiatus in nuclear output could see eight million tonnes of carbon emitted as fossil fuels plug energy gap
Survey reveals fluctuating carbon market confidence
Annual Point Carbon survey reveals growing confidence in EU ETS and ongoing concerns about CDM