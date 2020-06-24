Pod Point
MG revs up first EV model with home charge point partnership
Pod Point will be MG's preferred home charge point supplier for its new ZS electric car under a three-year deal
Mitie partners with Pod Point to help electrify a fifth of its fleet
Mitie has become the latest firm to commit to tackling the emissions caused by its vehicle fleet, pledging to electrify a fifth of its fleet by 2020
Legal & General snaps up stake in Pod Point
Pod Point welcomes new investment, as green energy supplier Good Energy acquires 12.9 per cent stake in Zap Map
Pod Point powers up pizza EV rollout
UK-based EV network specialist to install charge points for Scandinavia's largest pizza chain
Kia Motors ink Pod Point home charger partnership
Kia becomes latest auto giant to offer smart charger installation to plug-in car customers
Tesco plots UK electric vehicle charger surge
Retail giant to install 2,400 EV charging bays at its UK stores, as pub chain Marston's separately announces plans for 400 chargers across its sites
Pod Point powers up Kier Group chargepoint deal
Infrastructure services firm commits to installing chargepoints at its offices across the UK