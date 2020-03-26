Plugged-in Places
Transport minister flicks switch at Eden Project charging point
Electric vehicles will now be able to charge up in as little as 30 minutes at the landmark
Government jolt helps drive demand for electric fleets
Fleet managers are risk averse, but operating electric vehicles requires a change of mindset, writes Ashley Martin
UK charge point rollout targets hospitals and stations
Government awards funding to councils, public sector organisations, and train companies to install public chargers under £37m scheme
How Carnaby Street is sparking the electric car trend
James Murray muses on some green lessons from his daily walk to work
Energy Saving Trust: Could electric fleets work for your business?
Trust to offer free analysis to 100 business fleets to see whether zero-emission vehicles would help them cut costs and emissions
POD Point launches electric car charge point give-away
Charging infrastructure company will top up government subsidy for homes and businesses
Volvo V60: Not just another plug-in hybrid
BusinessGreen speaks to Volvo's Richard Monturo about its latest low-emissions car
Volvo debuts V60 diesel plug-in hybrid
Company to sell 49g CO2/km car for £43,700 from December
Boost for Green Van Man as plug-in grant scheme survives
Government ends fears electric vehicle grant scheme may be scaled back with confirmation it will continue until 2015
Can electric bikes take the uphill struggle out of cycling to work?
Jessica Shankleman examines the pros and cons of the latest electric bike
Mayor Boris' Source London discount triples membership
Transport for London hails strong interest for electric vehicle charging network since its May launch
Businesses to kick-start electric vehicle roll out
Government reveals plans to incentivise office and home charging over "underutilised and uneconomic" public infrastructure
Exclusive: Transport minister backs solar powered EV chargers
Solar PV installer Use the Sun plans launch of first solar canopy at east London technology hub car park
Chargemaster and Halo team up to test wireless EV networks
Electric vehicle infrastructure firms plan to test transmitter and receiver pads allowing cars to recharge while driving
A guide to the UK's electric car plans
Tom Young examines the government's strategy to drive electric vehicles into the mainstream
Chargemaster powers up universal EV re-charge network
Four regions now signed up to interoperability trial designed to ease electric vehicle range anxiety