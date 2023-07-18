Planning decisions

CCC warns planning postcode lottery is hampering local net zero efforts

Policy

New report from the Committee for Climate Change (CC) argues planning system should be seen as a catalyst for driving climate action

clock 18 July 2023 • 6 min read
Business Secretary gives green light to Sizewell C nuclear project

Nuclear

Government approves plans for controversial project on energy security and climate grounds

clock 20 July 2022 • 3 min read
