Pension fund

Octopus Renewables wins £150m corporate pension mandate

Investment

Octopus Renewables wins £150m corporate pension mandate

An unidentified UK-based institutional investor is set to invest as part of the project

clock 14 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Net Zero Festival: Alex Steffen on why the climate crisis isn't taken seriously enough

08 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Why Ford is bullish on domestic EV manufacturing

08 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Tetra Pak boss: Policymakers can help unlock net zero supply chains

12 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

Government aims to 'double-down' on clean power and CCS to achieve net zero grid

07 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

Climate change is the world's biggest threat - collaboration is needed to neutralise it

13 October 2021 • 3 min read