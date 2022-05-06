Paul Simpson

Green moves: CDP CEO Paul Simpson to step down, as Guy Newey appointed next Energy Systems Catapult boss

Workplace

Green moves: CDP CEO Paul Simpson to step down, as Guy Newey appointed next Energy Systems Catapult boss

Plus Laura Sandys appointed to board of directors of pioneering energy storage company Highview Power

clock 06 May 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Survey reveals 'huge gap' between business leaders and the public on sustainability

04 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

Future Homes Standard: Government backs plan to overhaul building Energy Performance Certificates

03 May 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Apollo 13 moment': Investors warn meat and dairy industry facing a 'near disaster'

04 May 2022 • 4 min read
04

Ørsted to trial growth of coral reef at base of offshore wind turbines

05 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

'We will not bend to the will of activists': As BP profits soar, government doubles down on oil and gas expansion plans

03 May 2022 • 11 min read