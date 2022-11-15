Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment

G20: EU and US unveil further details of $600bn global infrastructure investment plan

Infrastructure

G20: EU and US unveil further details of $600bn global infrastructure investment plan

Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) is widely viewed as Western attempt to provide alternative to China's 'Belt and Road' initiative

clock 15 November 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Halifax team up for £2,000 heat pump offer

09 November 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Britain Remade': New campaign launched to accelerate UK green growth

14 November 2022 • 4 min read
03

COP27 Finance Day: US debuts carbon markets plan, as financial climate alliances face fresh criticism

10 November 2022 • 10 min read
04

'Out of every crisis comes an opportunity': China, India, and EU could outpace emissions targets, study finds

14 November 2022 • 3 min read
05

'World first': Zenobē to invest £750m in trio of Scottish battery projects

14 November 2022 • 3 min read