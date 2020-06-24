Paris 2015
Paris Agreement 'hero' Tony de Brum dies
Tributes pour in for former Marshall Islands' foreign minister, who played a key role in securing international agreement on tackling climate change
Five things your business needs to know about the Paris Agreement
As the Paris Agreement formally enters into force today BusinessGreen recaps the essential features of the treaty - and why businesses should care
COP21 did not go far enough, say third of Ethical Corporation members
Annual survey of Ethical Corporation members also finds those in Europe less likely to believe Paris Agreement went far enough
Fifth carbon budget should not be changed by Paris deal, says CCC
Government's climate change advisory body says targets are enough for now despite ramped-up global ambition of the Paris deal
France calls on world leaders to sign Paris Agreement in person
French foreign minister says efforts to fight climate change will be given a push if heads of government ratify the deal
Global 'blue carbon' partnership launched to highlight role of coastal ecosystems in tackling climate change
International Partnership for Blue Carbon will work to increase the understanding of emissions from marine and coastal habitats and boost action to protect them
COP21: Corporates join governments in bid to stamp out deforestation
Marks & Spencer chief executive Marc Bolland says consumers are increasingly demanding sustainably sourced products
Will Paris climate summit end in 'zombie' deal?
Check-list from think tank E3G categorises key issues that will contribute to the success or failure of the Paris agreement
Paris climate deal meeting still on as Republican leaders register opposition
Despite Friday's horrific attacks, Obama and other world leaders will attend talks in France, as Republicans in Congress continue to fight Obama's climate plan
Philippe Joubert: Financial results are a big 'lie'
Ex Alstom Power chief and chair of Corporate Leaders Group of Climate Change demands new approach to corporate governance to tackle environmental risks
Pakistan delivers target-free plan ahead of Paris climate summit
Egypt also submits plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Business leaders call for net-zero emissions by 2050
Richard Branson among signatories of letter to heads of state calling for a Paris deal to include a long-term climate goal
Paris climate deal will be legally binding, EU insists
EU reacts strongly to John Kerry's suggestion any Paris climate treaty will not be legally binding
Saudi Arabia delivers belated climate action plan ahead of Paris Summit
World's largest crude oil exporter says it will diversify economy to cut greenhouse gases by 130 million tonnes
Business groups urge finance ministers to back strong climate deal
Joint letter calls on finance ministers to ensure their countries are prepared for transition to low carbon economy
A $4.8tr opportunity not yet grasped
Lauren Compere sets out the steps banks must take to protect clients from climate change risks
Bristol set to host international summits ahead of major climate talks
Mayor of Bristol George Ferguson reveals how the city plans to harness interest in the Paris Climate Summit to drive its Green Capital vision
Fossil fuel sector accused of 'cherry picking' forecasts for future demand
New Carbon Tracker report warns industry projections fail to consider a host of possible scenarios that could reduce fossil fuel demand
University of Surrey set to divest from fossil fuels
Surrey becomes first university to divest this academic year, joining seven other UK universities with divestment commitments
Universities call for support in combating climate change
An alliance representing over 6,000 universities and colleges will hand an open letter to the climate summit secretary-general Pierre-Henri Guignard
IPCC climate science summaries 'too difficult to read'
Researchers say complex nature of reports could be hampering climate negotiations
Engineers call on UN to back 'secure and safe' CCS through Paris deal
Letter urges Christiana Figueres to consider the potential of carbon capture and storage in the upcoming climate talks in Paris
Reports: Glencore says Paris summit must underline role of coal in low carbon economy
Embattled mining company says fossil fuels will remain mainstay of energy market, as Citigroup becomes the third major bank to cut financing to coal industry