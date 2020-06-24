Ozone
Brexit: Government draws up 'no-deal' pollution monitoring rules
UK businesses which produce or trade products containing harmful gases will need to register online in event of no-deal
Montreal Protocol: UN confirms ozone layer is healing
Latest assessment of the state of the ozone layer suggests it is on track to be fully repaired by the 2060s
Ozone hole recovery threatened by rise of paint stripper chemical
The restoration of the ozone hole, which blocks harmful radiation, will be delayed by decades if fast-rising emissions of dichloromethane are not curbed
Signs of 'healing' in ozone layer after years of degradation
New research indicates ozone hole is slowly on the mend
EPA tightens ozone limits in latest US smog crackdown
New standards will lower the legal limit of the smog-causing pollutant from 75ppb to 70ppb
White House takes fresh steps to crack down on HFCs
Industry and EPA partnership commits to deliver HFC alternatives
NASA warns over mystery of ozone depleting compound
Research identifies unexpectedly high levels of carbon tetrachloride in the atmosphere more than 25 years after Montreal Protocol
Four new gases found to be destroying ozone layer
Thousands of tonnes of CFCs still being released into atmosphere, as NASA warns scientists that they are underestimating warming impact of CO2
US and China agree historic HFC climate change deal
Presidents Barack Obama and Xi Jinping end summit with deal to cooperate on limiting the production and consumption of HFC gases
US leads charge on black carbon reduction
US contributes $12m to new UN project to cut substances that accelerate climate change and damage health
UN takes on black carbon in attempt to slow climate change
Low cost options to reduce particles could save lives, protect crops, and limit global temperature rise, report says
UN: Tackling smog key to limiting global warming
Combating 'black carbon' would keep world under two degrees Celsius target and benefit health and agriculture
Obama administration proposes smog cleanup
EPA puts forward tough new air quality standards that would force local authorities to reduce smog levels
Korea Gas to offer "clean" dimethyl ether as cooking fuel
$338m DME plant planned with eye to expanding into auto fuel market
Supermarkets line up to put refrigerant emissions on ice
Over 6,500 stores sign up to US EPA initiative to phase out use of ozone-depleting refrigerant
EU environment watchdog highlights ozone risks
Report warns ground-level ozone remains a major threat to crop yields and human health
Ozone levels still dangerously high, says Royal Society
Scientific body claims EU restrictions are failing to tackle rising ozone pollution levels, as weather systems carries gas in from other parts of the world