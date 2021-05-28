ADVERTISEMENT

Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance: UK joins marine climate solutions drive

Biodiversity

Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance: UK joins marine climate solutions drive

UK government joins Canada as second G7 country to back the ORRAA, which aims to funnel $500m into nature-based ocean climate solutions by 2030

clock 28 May 2021 • 3 min read
