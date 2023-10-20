OEUK

Offshore Energies UK: Domestic oil and gas can help UK 'remain in control' of carbon footprint

Trade body doubles down on argument that investment in North Sea fossil fuel extraction can benefit the climate, but critics remain unconvinced

clock 20 October 2023 • 5 min read
'Tragedy of the commons': The problem with 'low carbon' oil and gas claims

The oil and gas industry has claimed a 24 per cent reduction in emissions from the North Sea basin since 2018 justifies its expansion - BusinessGreen unpacks the argument

clock 16 October 2023 • 13 min read
North Sea Controversy: Does the UK really need new oil and gas projects for a secure transition to net zero?

A new report from Offshore Energies UK argues new oil and gas projects can bolster energy security and be made compatible with net zero goals - but green groups remain utterly unconvinced

clock 28 March 2023 • 12 min read
