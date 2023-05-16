Norwegian Oil Fund

The Norwegian oil fund's investment in coal undermines its climate leadership

Investment

The Norwegian oil fund's investment in coal undermines its climate leadership

Despite claiming to have 'sold out of coal', Norway's sovereign wealth fund remains heavily invested in the fossil fuel - institutional investors around the world should take note, writes ActionAid Denmark’s Dina Rui

clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read